Yuzvendra Chahal compares Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's anger while Gautam Gambhir picks shayaris over commentary

A behind-the-scenes clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show kicked off laughs when India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal named Rohit Sharma’s anger “more dangerous” than Virat Kohli’s. Meanwhile, former opener Gautam Gambhir weighed in on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s on-air talents.

Amid jibes and quick comebacks, both remarks cut through the chatter with surprising honesty, revealing how even retired and current players love to spar off the field as much as on it.

Advertisement

Chahal declares Rohit’s anger the fiercer force

During a segment on whose temperament packs a bigger punch, Chahal didn’t hesitate. “Rohit Sharma’s anger is more dangerous than Virat Kohli’s,” he said, per the Indian Express.

The group of cricketers—including Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Sharma—broke into laughter at the bold pick, especially given Kohli’s reputation for fiery passion.

Chahal then steered the conversation toward another playful question: which is harder to read, a bowler’s delivery (googly) or a girlfriend’s mood? He quickly chose the ball, saying “bowler’s googly.” As Kapil reacted with shock, Chahal asked him to move on from the question before he gets a “googly from home.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu added to the jest, stating, “This means he is an expert in other things more than cricket.”

Gambhir picks poetry over punditry

Earlier in the clip, Kapil had asked Gambhir to choose between Sidhu’s cricket commentary and his famed shayaris. Without missing a beat, Gambhir replied, “His shayaris.” The quip landed after Sidhu cheekily suggested Gambhir only tackled “big fights.”

Advertisement

Gambhir’s preference for poetry over punditry poked gentle fun at Sidhu’s dual role as both an ex-cricketer and a TV judge. Between this literary vote of confidence and Chahal’s frank assessment of their captains, the clip confirmed that even when it comes to on-camera banter, legends aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

ALSO READ: How much did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pay for Wimbledon tickets? Check out ticket prices and how to buy