Park Hae Soo, Jeon Do Yeon confirmed for drama The Great Oksuk? All we know about plot, character details and more

Actor Park Hae Soo is possibly gearing up for a much-anticipated reunion with actress Jeon Do Yeon in the upcoming drama The Great Oksuk. According to a July 10 report by SPOTV News, Park has been cast in a major role for the project. The series is based on a popular webtoon created by the writers behind Netflix's Mask Girl.

Advertisement

No official confirmation has been made by either the actors' agencies or the drama's production team. However, the news has already generated excitement among fans of both stars. This comes especially after their successful stage collaboration last year.

What’s The Great Oksuk about?

The Great Oksuk is described as a dark comedy-drama centered on Bang Ok Suk. She’s a woman determined to preserve the scenic view of the Han River from her apartment. Her obsessive fight to protect her surroundings takes a disturbing turn when she becomes entangled in an unexpected crime. She ends up disposing of a body in the very river she’s trying to protect.

The series brings mystery, satire, and psychological tension. It draws from the original webtoon’s offbeat narrative style. If the drama stays true to its source material, it’s expected to explore themes of urban anxiety, obsession, and moral decay.

Advertisement

Park Hae Soo and Jeon Do Yeon's role

Park Hae Soo is reportedly being considered for the role of Yoon Tae Woong. He's the head of an apartment reconstruction committee. His character is expected to have frequent clashes with the female lead. These confrontations will create a love-hate, "cat-and-dog" relationship that serves as a central source of tension in the drama.

While actress Yum Jung Ah was initially linked to the role of Bang Ok Suk, reports suggest that the casting did not work out. Jeon Do Yeon is now said to have taken over the role.

Park Hae Soo and Jeon Do Yeon second collab after stage success

This potential reunion follows the two actors' shared stage appearance in Simon Stone's adaptation of The Cherry Orchard, which concluded in June 2024. Their powerful chemistry and performances in the play were praised by both critics and audiences.

It sparked interest in seeing them together again, this time in a television setting. If confirmed, The Great Oksuk will be their second project together and their first drama collaboration.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karma Episode Review: Park Hae Soo, Shin Min A’s complex series digs deep into guilt, grief, and wreckage of human choices