Did Radhikka Madan undergo cosmetic surgery? Her reaction to AI-generated video will leave you surprised

Radhikka Madan has no patience for drama, particularly the kind that circulates online. The actress was recently subjected to plastic surgery rumors after a heavily altered video of her went viral on social media. The video, posted on Instagram, displayed significantly edited images of Radhikka, accompanied by a caption that claimed, “Remember Ishani from Colors TV’s hit show? Radhikka Madan looks unrecognizable now after undergoing all that cosmetic surgery."

The post also made comparisons to Mouni Roy, with the caption reading, “Radhika Madan really took notes from Mouni Roy—new face, new vibe.” The video quickly went viral, and many social media users were misled by the manipulated visuals, expressing astonishment over what they believed was Radhikka’s major transformation

Radhikka, however, took this criticism with humor. Commenting on the post, she wrote, “Bas itne hi eyebrows uper kare hai AI use karke? Aur karlo yaar..ye toh fir bhi natural lag raha hai," while mocking the use of AI in the video. (Is this how much you’ve raised my eyebrows using AI? Go ahead, do more... this still looks natural.)

Radhikka Madan initially won audiences over as Ishani in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, the TV show that marked her acting debut. Since then, she has smoothly made the transition from television to films, building an impressive career.

She has appeared in a wide range of movies, including Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Pataakha, Angrezi Medium, Shiddat, Monica, O My Darling, Kuttey, Kacchey Limbu, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Sarfira, and more. Next, she will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film Subedaar.

​In recent years, numerous actors and actresses have fallen victim to AI-generated deepfake videos, highlighting the growing misuse of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.

In India, celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna have been targeted by manipulated videos, leading to legal actions to protect their images and voices. These incidents underscore the urgent need for legislation and technological solutions to combat the unauthorized use of AI-generated replicas of individuals.​

