Why did Sanjeev Kumar not marry Hema Malini despite sensational affair? Exploring their relationship, breakup and more

Late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, best remembered for his iconic role in the 1975 film Sholay, contributed significantly to Hindi cinema with his outstanding performances over the years. In his personal life, Kumar was linked to actress Hema Malini; however, their sensational affair led to a breakup. Here's everything you should know about their relationship, breakup, and why they didn't get married.

Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini's romance brewed on Seeta Aur Geeta sets

In his biography, An Actor's Actor, writers Hanif Zaveri and Sumant Batra recounted how their relationship began and how they ultimately drove each other apart. Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini met on the sets of Seeta Aur Geeta and grew close to each other while shooting for the song, Hawa Ke Saath Saath.

During the shoot, they had an accident while skating down the hill. It was believed that the actors started developing feelings while being concerned about each other.

Sanjeev Kumar's mother wanted Hema Malini to discontinue work for marriage

As per Hindustan Times, Sanjeev Kumar had his mother's approval for marrying Hema Malini. However, the latter wanted the actress to leave the industry so they could get married.

Hema's mother refused to let her entertain the idea. Kumar's family also reached her house with a marriage proposal; however, things didn't turn out well.

Sanjeev Kumar wanted a 'stay-at-home' wife

Years later, in an interview with Junior G magazine in 1991, Hema Malini opened up about how Sanjeev Kumar wished to have a "stay-at-home, all-sacrificing wife" to take care of his aging mother and support him. The Sholay actress called him a "caricature of a male chauvinist".

She added that back then, it was quite common to look down upon women who chose to be a part of showbiz. Both of them were unwilling to compromise and had a few misunderstandings. They later part their ways.

Sanjeev Kumar remained single in his lifetime. He died of a heart attack at the age of 47 in 1985. On the other hand, Hema Malini married actor Dharmendra, and they have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

