Vinesh Phogat-Somvir Rathee announce arrival of baby boy with most adorable 1st glimpse, fans say ‘Fighter is born’

It was in March that Vinesh Phogat announced her first pregnancy with husband Somvir Rathee. And now, she took to her Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of her baby boy to announce his arrival in the world in July. This news has surely left all her fans delighted and overjoyed.

Vinesh Phogat gives birth to a baby boy

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vinesh Phogat shared the most adorable picture of her newborn. In the photo, we can see the tiny feet of her baby boy.

Sharing this picture, the athlete wrote, “One week ago, our baby boy arrived with the softest cry, and the love he brings is endless. A tiny heartbeat, a million emotions. We’ve never known a joy like this. Welcome to the world, little one!!!”

Vinesh Phogat’s pregnancy announcement

On March 6, Vinesh Phogat took to her Instagram handle to share one of the biggest news of her life with her fans. The athlete who retired from wrestling after the Paris Olympics, 2024, announced her first pregnancy with her husband, Somvir Rathee.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture of herself with her husband and wrote, “Our love story continues with a new chapter,” accompanied by a red heart and a foot emoji.

Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification

Vinesh Phogat reached the finals at the Paris Olympics in the women’s 50kg weight category after defeating defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan. She was the former European champion, Oksana Livach of Ukraine, and Pan American Games champion Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba.

However, she was disqualified on the morning of her final match as she failed to make the weight and was found to be marginally overweight at the mandatory weigh-in.

It was reported that she took some drastic measures to cut down on her weight the night before. As a result, she has to be taken to a polyclinic at the Olympic village after she suffered from dehydration caused by the lack of food and fluids that she stopped taking in order to bring her weight down.

Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement

Right after returning from Paris, a dejected Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from the sport. She was heartbroken after the disqualification, and it was evident when the decision was made. Later, she joined politics and presently serves as the MLA of Julana constituency in Haryana.

