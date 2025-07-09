EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Farhan Akhtar gear up for Don 3 from January 2026

After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranveer Singh stepped in to play the third generation of Don in the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3.0. Soon after, we informed our readers that Farhan Akhtar and team of Don 3 have roped in Kriti Sanon as the female lead of the action thriller. Ever since, there have been speculations on the shooting schedule of Don 3. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon will start shooting for Don 3 from January 2026.

A source shares, “Ranveer Singh will be shooting with Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar until the month of September, and then straight away dive into the promotions of this epic action thriller, set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies operating in Pakistan. Right after the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, Ranveer gets into the prep mode for Don 3, with the intent to take it on floors in January 2026.”

The source further informed that Farhan Akhtar too has 120 Bahadur up for release on November 21, and he will indulge himself to don the director’s hat for Don 3. “Kriti also has Tere Ishk Mein up for release on November 28. The three key stakeholders are all set to enter the world of Don after wrapping their on-going commitments,” the source adds.

There are several names in consideration for the negative lead of Don 3 including Vikrant Massey, but our source insists that the team is yet to lock the antagonist of the film. “Even Vikrant Massey is not locked for Don 3, as there are multiple names in consideration. Being a big franchise film, multiple actors have reached out to Farhan for the character, and he is expected to lock the negative lead in a month’s time,” the source concludes.

Don 3 will be shot extensively in Europe, and Farhan’s team has already done a reccee to lock the shooting spot. The hiring of crew members is also underway, as Farhan is currently in the UK to freeze the timelines and other logistics. He is also evaluating several names as the potential negative lead of Don 3. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is also doing a zombie based action thriller with Jai Mehta, which is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2026. The film is currently in pre-production stage.

