Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 7 to July 13): 22 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more

Wondering what's coming this week on OTT platforms? From R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's romantic drama, Aap Jaisa Koi to Tovino Thomas's Narivetta and Apple TV's Foundation Season 3, here's everything that streaming platforms are offering this week (July 7 to July 13):

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform Cast 1 Aap Jaisa Koi July 11 Netflix R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh 2 Moonwalk Now streaming Advertisement JioHotstar Sibi Kuttappan, Anunath, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth B, Sujith Prabhakar, Arjun Manilal, Manoj Moses, Meenakshi Raveendran 3 Kaliyugam July 11 SunNXT Shraddha Srinath, Kishore, Iniyan Subramani, Asmal, Harry, Mithun, David Santhosh, Master Ronith 4 8 Vasantalu July 11 Netflix Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Duggirala, Hanu Reddy, Kanna Pasunoori, Sanjana Hardageri 5 Karki July 11 SunNXT Jai Prakash Reddy, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sadhu Kokila, Bala Rajwadi, Yathiraj 6 Mr and Mrs Bachelor July 11 ManoramaMAX Indrajith Sukumaran, Anaswara Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, Sohan Seenulal 7 Saree July 11 Aha Video Aaradhya Devi, Satya Yadu, Sahil Sambhyal, Kalpalatha, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha 8 Mr Rani July 11 Lionsgate Play Deepak Subramanya, Parvathy Nair, Srivatsa Shyam, Madhu Chandra, Lakshmi Karanth, Anand Ninasm 9 Narivetta July 11 Sony Liv Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, K Shanthi, Pranav Teophine, Priyamvada Krishnan 10 Better Late Than Single July 8 Netflix Marc Fajardo, Andy Luu, Jennifer Aquino 11 S Line July 11 Wavve Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Da-hee, Arin 12 Good One Now Streaming BMS Stream Lily Collias, James Le Gros, Danny McCarthy 13 Trainwreck: The Real Project X Now Streaming Netflix Merthe Marije, Jorik Clarck, Giel de Winter 14 Ballard Now Streaming Prime Video Maggie Q, John Carroll Lynch, Amy Hill, Victoria Moroles, Rebecca Field, Noah Bean, Courtney Taylor, Miachel Mosley, Hector Hank 15 Brick July 10 Netflix Matthias Schweighofer, Ruby O. Fee, Murathan Muslu, Frederick Lau, Alexander Beyer, Axel Werner, Sira, Salber Lee 16 Too Much July 10 Netflix Will Sharpe, Megan Stalter, Michael Zegen, Lena Dunham, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Rhea Perlman, Andrew Rannells 17 Foundation Season 3 July 11 Apple TV Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton 18 Four Years Later July 11 Lionsgate Play Shahana Goswami, Akshay Ajit Singh, Kate Box, Roy Joseph 19 Jaws @50: The Definitive Inside Side July 11 JioHotstar Steven Spielberg, Janet Maslin, Cameron Crowe 20 Madea's Destination Wedding July 11 Netflix Tyler Perry, Diamond White, Xavier Smalls 21 The Institute July 13 MGM+ via Prime Video Ben Barnes, Joe Freeman, Mary-Louise, Simone Miller, Jason Diaz 22 Detective Ujjjwalan July 11 Netflix Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, Rony David, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G Nair

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Will Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar not release in 2026 due to Love and War? Real reason inside