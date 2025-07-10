Throwback: When MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva thought Ranveer Singh stole her shades

On a sunny October day in 2019, MS Dhoni shared an Instagram post that stole hearts across India. His daughter Ziva, then four and a half, spotted a photo of Ranveer Singh sporting the same sunglasses she owned.

Without missing a beat, she marched upstairs, grabbed her own pair and declared, “Why is he wearing my glasses?” The story captured the Dhoni family’s playful side, reminding everyone that fashion inspiration sometimes flows in unexpected directions.

A mini fashion critic on the loose

Dhoni’s caption recounted Ziva’s detective work in charming detail. First, she gasped at the collage of her dad’s friend in shades. Then, she sprinted upstairs, rummaged through her things and returned triumphant.

“My glasses are with me only,” she announced, per her father’s Instagram post. At that age, she might not have registered the coincidence, yet her confidence shone through. In a world where kids often mimic celebrity looks, little Ziva was quick to flip the script. She wasn’t copying anyone; instead, she claimed her style as uniquely hers.

What did Ranveer have to say?

When the post went viral, Ranveer Singh responded with characteristic flair. “Hahahahaha FASHIONISTA Z!” he wrote in the comments, per The Hindustan Times. His quick-witted reply acknowledged Ziva’s fashion IQ and turned a simple family anecdote into a social media sensation.

Fans loved seeing the actor, who is also known for his daring outfits, bow to the verdict of a four-year-old. That lighthearted exchange remains a favorite throwback. It showed off the playful connection between cricket royalty and Bollywood flair, all through the eyes of a tiny trendsetter who knew exactly what she wanted: her sunglasses and her style left untouched.