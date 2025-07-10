TXT's Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Jungwon among 13 HYBE artists to join The Recording Academy in 2025: Full LIST

On July 9, HYBE LABELS celebrated a milestone as 13 of its artists received invitations to join The Recording Academy's class of 2025, as announced by the organization. The academy announced the addition of nearly 3,600 new members to its 2025 class. The inclusion of HYBE's artists in this esteemed group highlights their growing recognition within the music industry.

Which HYBE artists have been invited to join the American Recording Academy this year?

The HYBE artists who received invitations to be part of the Recording Academy in 2025 are as follows:

LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin : Her musical talent earned her a spot among the academy's new class.

: Her musical talent earned her a spot among the academy's new class. TXT's Yeonjun : Often dubbed the 4th-generation IT boy, this TOMORROW X TOGETHER member is a representative of the new generation of K-pop.

: Often dubbed the 4th-generation IT boy, this TOMORROW X TOGETHER member is a representative of the new generation of K-pop. ENHYPEN's Jungwon : This talented artist is the youngest male K-pop idol to be invited to join the academy, at just 21 years of age.

: This talented artist is the youngest male K-pop idol to be invited to join the academy, at just 21 years of age. SEVENTEEN's Woozi and Vernon : Both members demonstrated their artistic prowess, with each having over 100 song credits to their names. Additionally, they are also full members of KOMCA.

: Both members demonstrated their artistic prowess, with each having over 100 song credits to their names. Additionally, they are also full members of KOMCA. KATSEYE : The entire group, comprising six members, was invited, recognizing their rising fame in the global music sphere.

: The entire group, comprising six members, was invited, recognizing their rising fame in the global music sphere. Zico and Bumzu: These HYBE singer-songwriters also received invitations, further highlighting HYBE's diverse talent pool.

Besides the 13 HYBE singers, 3 of the agency's music producers — Slow Rabbit, Supreme Boi, and Wonderkid — also received an invitation from the American Recording Academy.

What benefits do artists receive upon becoming American Recording Academy members?

As members of The Recording Academy, the artists will have opportunities for growth, networking, and contributing to the future of the music industry. The invitation of the 16 HYBE artists not only honors their musical contribution but also reflects the management company's commitment to nurturing exceptional talent.

To participate in the Online Entry Process (OEP) for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards, the invitees are required to accept the invitation by July 31. Members can utilize OEP to submit their recordings, music videos, and other eligible materials for consideration for a GRAMMY Award. Notably, the high-profile HYBE boy band BTS was also invited to join the academy in 2019.

