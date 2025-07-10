Meet Aditya Roy Kapur's rumored girlfriend Georgina D'Silva, actor finds love again after breakup with Ananya Panday?

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was seen in Anurag Basu's new release, Metro In Dino, recently headed off to a vacation to an undisclosed location. The actor's latest Instagram post about the holiday has sparked his dating rumors on the Internet, with many believing that he has found love again in model Giorgina D'Silva. Here's all you need to know about Aditya's rumoured girlfriend.

Who is Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured girlfriend Giorgina D'Silva?

Giorgina D'Silva is a model and freelance photographer who hails from Goa. She currently lives in the United Kingdom. According to her LinkedIn profile, Giorgina pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fashion Image Making and Styling in 2017 from the University of Salford, England. She works as a model for Brother Models, a modelling agency.

In an interview with Grazia in 2021, Giorgina D'Silva opened up about how she grew up in a small town in the northwest of the UK. She also spoke about how she ventured into styling. Giorgina shared that she was "one of the very few people of colour" and would express herself through her clothes. The model admitted that it was a way of feeling comfortable during her younger days.

Giorgina takes inspiration from British punk culture from the 70s and prefers layering a lot of leather and denim. As per Giorgina's Instagram profile, Aditya Roy Kapur follows her.

Here's how the buzz started

Aditya Roy Kapur recently dropped glimpses of his secret getaway on Instagram. One of the pictures featured a woman's hand that resembled that of Goan model Georgina D'Silva, as pointed out by several social media users. Netizens began connecting the dots, speculating that he had found love again.

When Aditya Roy Kapur dated Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur was previously dating actress Ananya Panday. They never confirmed or denied their relationship. The former couple reportedly dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in 2024. Both actors have moved on in their lives. Ananya is now rumored to be dating Walker Blanco.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur has appeared in movies such as Aashiqui 2, Ok Jaanu, Ludo, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kalank, among others. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has worked in films such as Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Gehraiyaan, among others.

