Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Preview: Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking and opening day

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will set its foot in cinemas tomorrow, i.e. July 11, 2025. The upcoming film stars actor Vikrant Massey alongside newcomer Shanaya Kapoor. Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama is adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story, The Eyes Have It. Ahead of its release, here's all you need to know about Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's runtime, advance bookings, and more.

Advertisement

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Runtime, screen count, advance booking

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been certified U/A with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. It will be released in 800 to 1000 screens from tomorrow. The pre-sales of the romantic drama is low. As of Thursday, 3 PM, the Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer sold under 1000 tickets in top 3 national chains- PVRInox and Cinepolis in advance bookings. It is expected to sell around 2000 tickets in final pre-sales.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan to open under Rs 1 crore

Jointly produced by Zee Studios, Mini Films, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will have a low opening on Friday. It is expected to collect in the range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore on its opening day. The fate of the movie will rely on how it fares on Saturday and Sunday, considering the opening weekend. It will also depend on walk-ins and word of mouth.

Advertisement

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan to clash with Maalik and Superman

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will lock horns with Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Maalik. The gangster actioner is releasing tomorrow as well. The Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's movie will also clash with Hollywood film, Superman at the box office.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will also run parallel to Metro In Dino and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Vikrant Massey plays the role of visually-impaired musician, Jahaan. Shanaya Kapoor is cast as Saba, a theatre artist. The film also features actor Zain Khan Durrani in a key role.

Vikrant Massey has previously worked in movies like A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, 12th Fail, The Sabarmati Report, and others. Shanaya Kapoor is making her Bollywood debut.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor break silence on intimate scenes in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 'I think that brought us closer...'