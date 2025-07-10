Ranveer Singh joins MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty's club, buys himself Rs 4.57 crore Hummer on birthday

Ranveer Singh, who recently grabbed headlines for his look in his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, is a true car enthusiast. The actor owns multiple luxurious cars, including a Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Maybach S50. He has now added another expensive vehicle to his car collection. This time, the actor has chosen the Hummer EV 3X, priced at Rs 4.57 crore.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh gifts himself Hummer EV 3X, joins MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty

Ranveer Singh recently purchased a Hummer EV 3X, a powerful all-electric vehicle, while investing around Rs 4 crore. As per media reports, the luxurious vehicle comes with a whopping on-road price of Rs 4.57 crore. The ex-showroom cost of this EV in India is Rs 3.85 crore.

Reportedly, the Hummer EV 3X marks Ranveer's first electric vehicle, and he is the first Bollywood actor to own one. It was delivered to the actor and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, at their residence earlier this week. Ranveer purchased this on the occasion of his 40th birthday as he celebrated the milestone.

It is worth noting that with his new purchase, Ranveer Singh has joined the list of celebrities who own a Hummer. It includes India's former cricket team captain MS Dhoni and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Both of them have a Hummer 2 SUV.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh to start Don 3 shoot next year

Ranveer Singh, who has been roped in to play the main lead in Don 3, the third installment of the Don franchise, will begin its shoot next year. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Farhan Akhtar's movie, co-starring Kriti Sanon, will go on floors in January 2026.

"Right after the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, Ranveer gets into the prep mode for Don 3, with the intent to take it on floors in January 2026," a source told us.

Ranveer Singh all set for his comeback this year

Ranveer Singh will mark his comeback as a main lead in Aditya Dhar's upcoming directorial venture, Dhurandhar, this year. It will also feature actors such as Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.

Ranveer last played the lead in Karan Johar's 2023 film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt. In 2024, the actor played a pivotal role in Ajay Devgn's cop drama, Singham Again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Farhan Akhtar gear up for Don 3 from January 2026