What happened between exes Salman Khan-Sangeeta Bijlani in 1994? Exploring love story and reason for wedding call-off

Salman Khan has had several relationships in the past, but never has there been a girl who has been so friendly with him even after their breakup. Well, we're sure you must have guessed the name of the diva we're talking about. If not, then let us tell you that we are hinting at the affair between the Sikandar star and Sangeeta Bijlani, which would have ended in marriage. Keep scrolling further to know what exactly happened between them.

How did Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani meet?

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani first met around 1986. This was the time when both of them were starting out in the entertainment industry and were trying to establish themselves. Their first meeting reportedly happened through the Mumbai modelling circuit. These two were the prominent faces of this circuit.

Bijlani had just won the title of Miss India in 1980 and had already become a well-known name. She was often paired with Khan in several modeling assignments, which marked the beginning of their friendship and eventually brought them closer together.

According to reports, their mutual attraction towards each other grew naturally over time, as they began bumping into each other frequently at shows, industry parties, and events.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's dating

According to reports in The Times of India, Salman and Sangeeta began dating in the late 1980s. Their relationship lasted for almost eight years before they decided to take the next step and tie the knot. It was said that the diva was his first serious girlfriend.

Talking about his first love in an interview in 2003, the Ready star said, "Yes, I was in love... truly. Everyone knows who she is. We were kids, and we both grew up in the industry. It was very special."

This was an indirect mention that fans believe to be a reference to Sangeeta. This statement is proof that he was pretty serious about her at that time.

Salman Khan's engagement and wedding with Sangeeta Bijlani

Although it was never publicly announced, it was widely known in Bollywood circles that these two lovebirds were set to marry soon. Reports suggest that around late 1993, they got engaged. The couple had finalised May 27, 1994, as their wedding date.

It is said that invitations were also printed, sent out, and it was going to be a grand affair. But things took a U-turn after Salman was caught cheating by Sangeeta.

Salman Khan caught cheating on Sangeeta Bijlani

Reports suggest that the wedding was called off just weeks before the finalised date as Sangeeta Bijlani caught Salman Khan cheating on her with Somy Ali. In a 2023 interview with the Indian Express, Somy herself admitted that, "The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught him red-handed with me."

Both Salman and Sangeeta have admitted to this incident. On Koffee With Karan season 4, the Sikandar star confessed, "There was a time I really wanted to get married. I was very close to it. Sangeeta and I were together... even the cards were printed."

Furthermore, Sangeeta Bijlani also confirmed that the wedding cards were indeed printed on Indian Idol 15. When a contestant asked her about this, she replied, "Haan, woh jhooth toh nahi hai."

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's strong bond post-breakup

Even though their relationship ended on a sour note, it did not affect the respect and love they still have for each other today. They are very cordial with each other and are often spotted celebrating each other's birthdays and special occasions.

In 2021, speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "Connections don't break," referring to the lasting respect she and Salman share, even after they parted ways.

In the 2010 Aap Ki Adalat episode, Khan spoke about his former girlfriend with great respect when directly asked about her. He said, "Woh meri bohot purani dost thi... aur hamesha rahegi." (She was a very old friend of mine... and she always will be.)

