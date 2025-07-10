Vedang Raina talks about rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor as he subtly confirms their relationship: 'There’s a natural comfort'

When we talk about Gen Z relationships, the first couple that comes to mind from Bollywood is Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor. The two make for one of the most adorable real-life Jodi, and their young romance is proof of it. Well, these two have not admitted to being in a relationship yet, but they subtly hint at it, and it’s enough for the fans.

In a recent interview, the Jigra star spoke about his rumored girlfriend and admitted that there is a natural comfort they have with each other.

Vedang Raina on working with Khushi Kapoor

Talking to HT City, Vedang Raina was asked about his working experience with his alleged girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor. In response, the actor said, “Working with Khushi was effortless and really fun – there’s a natural comfort between us. Our bond is easy going and genuine, and that connection definitely shows.”

For the unversed, Vedang and Khushi made their OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Boney Kapoor’s daughter played the role of Betty, and the Jigra star played the role of Reggie. It is said that they started dating after that.

Apart from that, these two have also starred together in several TV commercials, making this Jodi a favorite both on-screen and off-screen.

Vedang Raina’s work front

After his electrifying OTT debut in The Archies, Vedang Raina made his feature film debut alongside Alia Bhatt in Jigra. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, was based on the prison break background. The budding actor’s performance was praised by everyone. No new movie of the actor has been announced as of now.

Khushi Kapoor’s work front

Khushi Kapoor’s last OTT film was Nadaaniyan opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his OTT debut. The film received mixed reactions from everyone. She was also seen in Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, which was a theatrical release. This film also did not do well at the box office.

Well, fans are eagerly waiting for Khushi and Vedang to make their relationship official. We hope it happens soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

