Why is G-Dragon’s Übermensch Bangkok concert canceled? Know all about fan protest against poor management

G-Dragon is currently in the midst of his Übermensch World Tour, and Bangkok was supposed to be his next stop. Ahead of that, on July 8, fans sent a protest truck to his agency, Galaxy Corporation, to express their grievances about poor management.

This led to the upcoming August 2 show getting cancelled. The unfortunate news was shared by AEG Presents Asia, the concert organizer, on Thursday, July 10.

G-Dragon's Bangkok show of Übermensch World Tour has been canceled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

G-Dragon's Bangkok Übermensch concert, scheduled to be held at Rajamangala National Stadium, has been cancelled. The concert organizers sent a notice stating, "We are deeply regretful to share that, due to unforeseen circumstances, G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN BANGKOK—originally scheduled for August 2nd—has been cancelled."

They have not mentioned anything regarding the rescheduling of the show, leading to disappointment among fans who had been looking forward to seeing the BIGBANG member live in Thailand.

Although the reason for cancellation was not mentioned, according to fans, it was a result of the ongoing dissatisfaction and protests against the agency.

Why did fans protest against G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation?

Fans cited mismanagement, lack of artist protection, and increasing mistrust between fans and the company as the cause for their protest. As per them, the concert organizers poorly planned the overseas schedule of the tour. One particular instance that led to the accusation was the 73-minute delay in the March 29 Korea concert. Another grievance included the sale of tickets through unofficial ticketing sites.

Other allegations included a lack of legal protection for the artist against malicious rumors and excessive media exposure of Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong Ho. They blamed the company for "prioritizing corporate branding over the artist himself."

Fan demands to G-Dragon's agency, Galaxy Corporation

Their demands included taking consistent and clear legal action against false rumors regarding G-Dragon. They wanted official fan club members and local fans to be given fair ticketing opportunities and priority access to events.

As per them, tour schedules should be planned carefully, considering both the demands of the audience and the well-being of the artist. Lastly, they demanded keeping the CEO's profile low and separating corporate identity from artist promotion.

