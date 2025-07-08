Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi FIRST Promo Out: When and where to watch Smriti Irani-led show's new season?

Tulsi Virani is back! The OG bahu of Indian Television, who ruled the hearts of the audiences for 8 years, is set to return to the homes of every household with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The wait will soon be over, as the new season's premiere is not far away.

Advertisement

Considering the audience's excitement, the makers of the hit daily drama have decided to premiere the hit show this month itself. The first promo is released, announcing the premiere date as well.

When and where to watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season?

Star Plus released the very first promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, featuring the beloved bahu, Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani. With this promo, the show's premiere date and time have also been announced. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere on July 29 (Tuesday) at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. Like other Star Plus shows, this show is also expected to have a seven-day run.

Along with Television, the show will also be available to watch on JioHotsar, where it can be watched at any time.

Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season here-

In the first promo, the fans can see Smriti Irani's first look as Tulsi. The promo evokes a nostalgic feel with its scenes, as the door dramatically opens in the first trailer, just as it did in the first season. Tulsi is offering water to the Tulsi plant and announcing the revival of the show.

Advertisement

The music, the look and feel of the set, the logo, and Smriti will all take you down memory lane and remind you of the early 2000s days.

Audience Reaction

After this promo aired, fans took over the comment section and expressed their excitement about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season. One netizen wrote, "I can't believe it! Some one pinch me," another fan commented, "Can't wait for the og show thanks @ektarkapoor for bringing ksbkbt back."

Another user wrote, "Very excited kash Ekta Kapoor k saray daramy bany."

Celebrities such as Rachi Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, Vrushika Mehta, Garvita Sadhwani, Neha Harosra, and several celebrities expressed their excitement about the show's return.

Rohit Suchanti, who is reportedly playing a pivotal role in the show, commented on the promo and said, "Finally Back here again @starplus."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the show is reportedly set to have a finite run of 150 episodes. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Here's where you can watch all 1,833 episodes of Season 1 starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay