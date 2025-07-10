Will Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar not release in 2026 due to Love and War? Real reason inside

Ever since Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Mahavatar was announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to see the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. The first look of the film itself has created a lot of hype.

The movie, based on the life of Lord Parshuram, directed by Stree director Amar Kaushik, was slated for a grand Christmas 2026 release. However, the latest chatter may break your heart, as it suggests that the release might not happen on time.

Vicky Kaushal's current work schedule

According to reports in ETimes, Vicky Kaushal has allotted around 200 days for his upcoming film, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The shooting began in late 2024 and is expected to continue until the third quarter of 2025. The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is slated for a March 2026 release.

Vicky Kaushal's physical transformation for Mahavatar

The first look posters of Mahavatar are proof that Vicky will have to undergo a massive transformation for the film. He will have to bulk up for one of the most challenging roles of his career. The actor has openly admitted that at the time of Chhaava, it was difficult for him to put on weight. He had reached 105 kgs for the Laxman Utekar film but had to shed it all for Love & War.

It may be a challenge for him yet again to bulk up, and it may take months before he attains the physique required for Mahavatar. Even if the film goes on floors late 2025 or early 2026, the post-production will take a lot of time considering the heavy VFX that will be used in it.

Post-production of mythological films and those that are heavy on VFX requires a lot of time for their completion. Earlier examples include Brahmastra, Adipurush, and now Ramayana, which has already been wrapped but will only be released in Diwali next year. Considering these factors, we wouldn't be surprised if Mahavatar faces a delay and does not stick to its promised deadline.

Well, fans might be disheartened with this news, but it's only for the best. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

