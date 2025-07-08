EXCLUSIVE: After King, Raghav Juyal in advanced talks for The Paradise with Nani

In 2024, Raghav Juyal left a mark with his antagonist turn in the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat-directed Kill alongside Lakshya. Soon after, he signed on to play a key role in Siddharth Anand’s King featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. And now, come 2026, he is set to make a debut in the world of Pan India cinema. According to sources close to the development, Raghav Juyal has signed on for the Srikanth Odela-directed The Paradise led by Nani.

According to reliable sources, The Paradise will feature Raghav Juyal in the negative lead, taking on the leading hero, Nani. According to sources, “While Raghav Juyal starts shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan from the month of September, amidst this, the actor might have bagged yet another big film for 2026. The makers are expected to make-an-announcement to welcome Raghav Juyal on his birthday on July 10, 2025 with a grand asset. The paperwork for this project will be locked in a day's time. Director Srikanth Odela has planned massive confrontational and action sequences between Nani and Raghav."

The Paradise is among the most awaited films of the Telugu Film Industry and is slated to release in the month of March 2026. Talking of Raghav, the dancer-turned-actor is looking to do characters across genres – from comedies to action. The coming year will see him juggle between King and The Paradise.

Talking of The Paradise, the film marks the second for director Srikanth Odela after Dasara. The announcement video of the film had left a mark back in the day, and the shooting is presently underway in full swing. The music for The Paradise is done by Aniruddh and the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the female lead.

