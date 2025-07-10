Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur's hook step in Pehla Tu Duja Tu song has sparked meme fest and it's getting addictive

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, has been in the buzz ever since its song Pehla Tu Duja Tu was released. Social media is flooded with the audience's reaction to this romantic track of Ajay and Mrunal.

Even before the trailer is released, the song is making noise on the internet, and the reason is its hookstep. Fans are holding no punches, pointing out Devgn's wild dance moves in several of his other songs as well.

Netizens react to Pehla Tu Duja Tu

In Pehla Tu Duja Tu, Ajay Devgn's minimal yet odd dance step didn't miss the eye of the netizens. Right from the lyrics to the setup, everything about the song has become a hot topic of discussion.

The romantic track is shot in a graveyard, but what wins the crown here is Devgn's finger movement on the main chorus of the song. This has sparked a meme frenzy on social media platforms, and we're sure you'll have a great laugh after watching it all.

One netizen tweeted, "Ajay Devgn walks into the frame, moves a body part & somehow makes it go viral. Ajay Devgn's choreographers be like: "Sir, bas haath hila do… baaki hum manage kar lenge!" Never imagined ki Po Po from Son of Sardar se bhi kuch quirky dekhne milega #PehlaTuDujaTu."

Another netizen opines, "@ajaydevgn ki film main sabse bada scam choreographers karte hai. Actor hilega nhi producer se paise poorey milenge."

Read netizens tweets -

While the song has already created a buzz on the internet, it will be interesting to see what response the trailer receives. The trailer of Son of Sardaar 2 is slated to release on July 11 and will be 2 minutes and 59 seconds long.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, Son of Sardaar 2 also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindhu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobrial, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta, and the late actor Mukul Dev in key roles. Son of Sardaar 2 is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

