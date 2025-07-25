EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty reveals marrying Mana Shetty against everyone's will: ‘Bahot logon ne discourage…’

When several celebrities are turning heads for their marriages falling off today, Suniel Shetty's married life with Mana Shetty is an inspiration. The actor, who debuted with Balwan in 1992, tied the knot with his girlfriend Mana against everybody's will in 1991, a year before his acting debut. In a recent podcast with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty revealed that he was always clear that no matter what, Mana (then girlfriend) would not leave him, even if he couldn't succeed in his career.

Suniel Shetty's parents were not in favor of his marriage to Mana

Suniel Shetty mentioned that Mana didn't belong to his community, so his parents were adamant that they could not marry. “Mere maa-baap clear the ki shaadi honi nahi hai. Aap shaadi kar nahi sakte ho, community alag hai unki. Lekin usne kabhi aisa nahi socha. Usne hamesha kaha ki I'll be with you as long as you want me to be part of your life,” revealed Suniel Shetty.

The Hera Pheri actor underlined that because of her unconditional support in life, they decided to marry when he signed his debut movie. He elaborated that many people tried to discourage him and asked him not to marry at that initial stage of his film career; however, he was very clear in his head.

Suniel said, “Isliye jab pehli film mujhe mili. I think ussi time humne shaadi karne ka decide kar liya. I was married even before my first release. Jabki dunia ne kaha ki yaar agar aapne shaadi kar li to wo fan-following nahi hoti hai. Ladkiyon ki fan-following nahi hoti hai. Bahot logon ne discourage kiya lekin I had made up my mind.”

Suniel Shetty underlines that Mana would have left him only if he had behavioral and commitment issues

Suniel Shetty further added that no matter if he had not achieved anything in life, Mana wouldn't have left him. However, he went on to highlight if his behaviour would have issues, she would definitely leave him. “Mujhe pata tha ki failure hota, main kuch achieve nhi kar nahi pata, wo mujhe jindagi mein nahi chhodti. Yes, Mera behavior galat rahta, main committing nhi hota, to definitely chhod deti. Wo self-respect Mana mein tab bhi tha, aur aaj bhi hai,” concluded Shetty.

