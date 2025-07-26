Avengers Doomsday: Pedro Pascal Reacts to Rumors of Reed Richards Leading Superheroes in MCU Film, 'It's Big News...'

Pedro Pascal entered the MCU with a bang with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The actor portrays the role of Reed Richards in the latest Marvel release, as he heads out to save the world from the evil of Galactus.

While the movie star will reprise his role of Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, there have been rumors that his role will lead the superheroes in the film.

However, reacting to the rumors, the actor, in the new interview, revealed that it is news to him too. Moreover, Pascal clarifies that the confusion took place after the director, Matt Shakman’s interview, was misunderstood.

The filmmaker said that Reed was the hardest role to cast because “he goes from being the nerdy scientist who’s locked away in the lab to the husband and the father who’d do anything to protect his family to the guy who’s leading the Avengers.”

Pedro Pascal reacts to the rumors of Reed Richards leading the Avengers

While sitting down for an interview with the Associated Press, the Last of Us star claimed that Shakman’s statement was a bit of a mislead. The movie star shared, “It’s big news to me, that’s for one.”

He further said, “I think Matt Shakman was doing an interview and when he was speaking about Reed… there is something that happens in the comics where he is sort of drawn in by the Avengers family and asked to be put into a leadership position.”

The actor added that the storyline is appropriate for the character. It does not mean that his character in the film will also act accordingly.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the actor revealed, “I am being honest in that. I am not even trying to avoid spoilers. It’s a little bit of a mislead.”

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday

Pascal will return as Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday, alongside his Fantastic Four cast members, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Mosses-Bachrach. The team of the recently released film will join the remaining Avengers in the Russo Brothers directorial to fight the evil of Dr. Victor von Doom.

Moreover, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU, not as a hero, but as the villainous Dr. Doom.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2026.

