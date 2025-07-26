Box Office: Saiyaara records UNBELIEVABLE collections on 2nd Saturday; Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer nets Rs 27 crore on Day 9

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda continued it's insane box office run on 2nd Saturday, with the numbers almost matching the first Saturday's numbers. With a 50 percent jump from 2nd Friday to pack Rs 26.50 - 27.50 crore on day 9, the total collections of the Mohit Suri directorial stand at Rs 217 crore net.

Saiyaara Nets Rs 27 Crore On 2nd Saturday; Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

After becoming the first film led by debutants to net Rs 100 crore, Saiyaara has also become the first to net Rs 200 crore. Rs 300 crore is a lock deal and Rs 400 crore is also in sight, provided the film holds even after the release of Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 172 crore 2nd Friday Rs 18 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 27 crore Total Rs 217 crore net in 9 days

Saiyaara Will Zoom Past Rs 350 Crore Worldwide By The End Of 2nd Sunday

Saiyaara will be standing at around Rs 250 crore net (Rs 301 crore gross) by the end of the second weekend in India. The overseas collections will be around USD 9 million (Rs 78 crore gross), taking the film, well over Rs 350 crore worldwide. The target for Saiyaara is to atleast hit Rs 600 crore gross worldwide if not more, based on its trend. To note, the day 1 expectations for the film were in the Rs 3 - 4 crore vicinity, a week prior to its release. For the musical to open with 5-6 times its expected day 1 numbers, and then go on the run that it has, it's is quite an achievement.

Saiyaara Is Among India's Most Profitable Films

With the songs of Saiyaara blowing up, and with the non-theatrical deal likely to be revised in favour of the film's makers, it is certain that the producers will be in profit even without the global theatrical share. The global theatrical share, that's expected to be in excess of Rs 250 crore, will be the additional profits from the film. Hand's down, Saiyaara is one of India's most profitable films.

Saiyaara In Theatres

