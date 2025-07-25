Shah Rukh Khan's love affair with lavish watches: Audemars Piguet worth crores is equal to buying 2 BHK home in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly a huge fan of luxury. Fondly known as Bollywood's Baadshah, he lives in Mannat, a luxurious mansion. The superstar also owns several expensive cars. SRK's love for luxury is also evident through his exquisite watch collection, which suits his stardom. King Khan has been often spotted wearing some of the most expensive timepieces in the world.

Here are 5 luxurious watches owned by Shah Rukh Khan:

1. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar- Rs 4.98 crore

Known for its bold design and exceptional craftsmanship, this luxurious, eye-catching blue ceramic watch shows the day, date, month, moon phase, and leap year. It has a cool octagonal bezel and a detailed dial. Shah Rukh Khan wore this fancy timepiece at the premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par this year. Its price is equal to buying a 2 BHK home in Mumbai.

2. Patek Philippe Cubitus 5822P- Rs 2.01 crore

Adorned with a baguette-cut diamond set on the bezel at 6 o'clock, this platinum timepiece has a market price of approximately USD 240,000 or Rs. 2.01 crore. Shah Rukh wore this watch at his son Aryan Khan's brand event in Dubai in 2024.

3. Bvlgari Octo Roma Tourbillon Sapphire- Rs 53 lakh

This modern watch has a 44 mm titanium case with black DLC treatment. It also boasts a see-through sapphire middle case and a special tourbillon feature, which gives it a youthful and stylish appearance. The watch has a blue PVD calibre accented by 18k rose gold indices on the bridges.

4. Rolex Daytona 'Panda’- Rs 23 lakh

Shah Rukh Khan also owns a Rolex Daytona 'Panda'. The timepiece features a classic black-and-white dial, designed explicitly for speed enthusiasts and stylish stars. It is a perfect addition to his watch collection.

5. TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 SpaceX- Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 2.88 crore

This limited-edition Carrera Calibre watch features a 43mm polished steel case and a brown leather strap adorned with racing perforations. The market price of this watch owned by the superstar is roughly around Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 2.88 crore.

Shah Rukh also owns Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968A which he wore at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival last year. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore 26401PO and Patek Philippe Nautilus 5811/1G are also part of his watch collection.

