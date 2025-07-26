Did Farah Khan take a dig at Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand? Her ‘Sona tapke hi banta hai’ comment raises eyebrows

Ever since Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over her 8-hour work shift demand, there has been a lot of chatter. The industry has been divided over her decision. While many are standing by Deepika, some feel it’s not possible in Bollywood. Farah Khan, who has worked with the actress, took an indirect jibe and seemed not to be in support.

Advertisement

Farah Khan’s thoughts on the 8-hour shift demand

In her recent YouTube vlog, Farah Khan visited Radhikka Madan’s house. While they were discussing about her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, the topic of shift hours came up. Recalling her experience, the Sarfira actress revealed that the moment the camera switched on, she felt very safe. After giving the audition, she was sure that they wouldn’t cast her. But, to her surprise, she was shooting for her next show within 2 days.

It was then that Farah questioned her about having an 8-hour shift. Radhikka then replied, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop.” The filmmaker who has worked with Deepika Padukone in Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om hinted that even she does not support an 8-hour shift. She shared, “Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made)."

What is the Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy?

Advertisement

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone had agreed to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film after she loved the way her part was written. However, just a matter of days after the news of her inclusion sank in, it was reported that Deepika had walked out of the project. According to sources, the Bajirao Mastani actress decided to part ways with the film because the producers and directors failed to meet her demands.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

The actress has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She is all set to star in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's starrer King. This film will mark Suhana’s feature film debut. Apart from this, she also has Atlee’s AA22 X A6 alongside Allu Arjun.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty reveals marrying Mana Shetty against everyone's will: ‘Bahot logon ne discourage…’