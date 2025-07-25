Is Lovelyz’s Lee Mijoo dating baseball team Hanwha Eagles star Lee Jin Young after Song Bum Keun breakup? Agency reveals

On July 25, Lovelyz member and variety star Lee Mijoo found herself in the middle of unexpected dating rumors. The speculation involved Hanwha Eagles outfielder Lee Jin Young. However, within hours of the news gaining traction, her agency Antenna swiftly dismissed the claims.

“There is no truth to the dating rumors. The two do not even know each other,” the agency stated. They draw a clear line under the growing speculation. The clarification followed reports from Korean media outlets that suggested the two were possibly dating.

The articles claimed that Lee Mijoo and Lee Jin Young had become close over time. They described them as a “three-year age difference couple.” The reports also pointed to Mijoo’s known admiration for the Hanwha Eagles as a possible connection between the two.

Mijoo’s history with Hanwha Eagles fuels rumor mill

While the rumor was untrue, fans and netizens alike were quick to piece together what seemed like possible links. Mijoo was born and raised in Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province. She is a self-proclaimed lifelong fan of the Hanwha Eagles, the very team Lee Jin Young plays for.

She has thrown ceremonial first pitches for the team multiple times. Mijoo has even been spotted participating in their cheerleading and promotional activities. Her enthusiasm for the team is well-documented in her variety show appearances, often expressing her support both on- and off-camera. This deep-rooted loyalty to the Eagles may have unintentionally served as the basis for the false relationship theory, one that now appears to have no merit.

Lee Mijoo’s past romance with a Soccer star

Lee Mijoo’s personal life has occasionally made headlines. In April 2023, she confirmed she was in a relationship with national soccer team goalkeeper Song Bum Keun. The two shared a three-year age difference as well. However, less than a year later, in January 2024, rumors of a breakup began circulating.

Mijoo eventually confirmed their split through her personal YouTube channel, stating the two had gone their separate ways. The breakup was amicable, and no further details were shared. Since then, Mijoo has remained relatively private regarding her romantic life, until this latest speculation with Lee Jin Young surfaced.

For now, any romantic involvement with Lee Jin Young has been firmly ruled out. Fans can expect more updates from Mijoo only when she’s ready to share them on her own terms.

