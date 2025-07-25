Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away under suspicious circumstances? His mother Rani makes shocking revelations

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise took everyone in shock- be it Bollywood personalities or business industries. He was the chairperson of Sona Comstar and had a business empire of over Rs 31,000 crore. After a month of his passing, his mother Rani Kapur showed her suspicion behind his death. She recently wrote to the company requesting to postpone the annual general meeting.

Advertisement

Rani Kapur raises questions of suspicion behind Sunjay Kapur's sudden demise

As per media reports, Rani Kapur mentioned that she hasn't received any relevant details behind her son's demise. She also highlighted how some people are trying to salvage their family legacy.

An excerpt from her letter reads, "On June 12, my son Mr. Sunjay Kapur tragically passed away under highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances in the United Kingdom. Despite all attempts, I am not able to receive answers about my son’s death. Despite me seeking information, I have been unable to receive any relevant answers and documents explaining the incident and have been confined to the knowledge and version set out by the media. While we’re in mourning, some people trying to usurp family legacy.”

Sunjay Kapur's mother underlined she was forced to sign several documents

Sunjay Kapur's mother also revealed that she was forced to sign several documents which neither she could read or understand. Rani Kapur said, “During the aforesaid period of grieving, I was approached multiple times and compelled to sign various documents without explanation or even having time to read and understand the same. Despite being under immense mental and emotional distress, I was coerced into signing such documents behind locked doors and though I’ve requested repeatedly, the contents of such documents have never been revealed to me.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, she stated that no consent has been given for anyone to be added in the Sona Group Of Companies. Rani also mentioned that she is not given access to her accounts. “I have been left to the mercy of a select few for survival. All this, in less than a month of my only son passing," she said.

For the unversed, Sunjay Kapoor passed away on June 12th 2025. Karisma Kapoor's former husband had a cardiac arrest while playing polo in the United Kingdom.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

