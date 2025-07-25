Tara Sutaria finally breaks silence on dating Veer Pahariya after viral flying kiss moment at fashion show

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are the newest couple on the block, and fans are quite excited to see them together. Although the two have neither denied nor confirmed their alleged relationship but the recent turn of events prove that there is something brewing between the two.

Be it their social media PDA, the latest airport spotting together, or the flying kiss during the actress’s ramp walk, all of that hints that love is indeed in the air. And now, the SOTY 2 actress has finally opened up about the same.

Tara Sutaria reacts to dating rumors with Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria was recently in Delhi to walk the ramp at the India Couture Week 2025. What became the highlight of the show was the moment when she blew flying kisses to her rumored boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, who was sitting in the audience to cheer for her. While talking to ANI after the event, she was asked about their recent exchange of lovey-dovey comments on Instagram.

Talking about it, the actress said, “That’s very, very sweet and so nice to see and so nice to read online.” The reporter further went on to ask her if their recent sighting at the airport was an official confirmation of their relationship. Sutaria stated, “I’m sorry I won’t be able to talk about that at all.”

Veer Pahariya’s comment on Tara Sutaria’s pictures

For the unversed, it all began after Tara Sutaria posted her sizzling picture with AP Dhillon to promote their latest music video, Thodi Si Daru. Their chemistry sure had everyone's attention. But what caught our eyeballs was Veer Pahariya's comment on the snaps. The Sky Force actor wrote 'My' with a star and a red heart emoji. Replying to the same, the SOTY 2 actress wrote, 'Mine' with a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s airport spotting

Tara and Veer were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport together. After getting out of his car, the Sky Force actor opened the door for his rumored girlfriend as she stepped out of the vehicle. Netizens felt that this spotting was kind of an official confirmation of their affair.

