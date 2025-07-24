Fade: Did Jessica Simpson Throw Shade at Ex Eric Johnson in New Track? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Jessica Simpson has released her new track, Fade, which has fans speculating that she may have thrown shade at her ex, Eric Johnson. The singer released her latest single on July 22, just months after announcing her parting ways with the former footballer. Simpson and Johnson were married for almost a decade before calling it quits due to their relationship issues.

The singer announced the release of her new song on Instagram, where she shared a poster for the track. In the caption, she wrote, "I was in a rough place when the day came around for this writing session; however, I was not going to crawl under my sheets, hide, and cry."

She further added, "Instead, I chose to rise and shine. It immediately encouraged confrontation to heal a layer of pain. You can pre-save #FADE now using the link in bio; OUT 7/22!"

All about Jessica Simpson's new song

As for Simpson's new song, Fade begins with an emotional interlude and lyrics, which fans claimed the musician was pointing at her failed marriage, as mentioned by Cosmopolitan. The artist sings, "You can always say you love me / That doesn't mean that I feel loved."

The singer further croons, "There's a green light in the distance / And all your words become too much."

Moreover, Jessica dropped her single for the first time in 15 years, hinting at the end of her marriage. She goes on to note that her partner is "as empty as your promise" in her new song. Moreover, the singer states that she wants "to feel held safe."

"I know that home is a feeling / And not a place / Oh, there won't be a next time / 'Cause I won't break," the musician croons.

Fans react to Jessica Simpson's new track

Following the release of Simpson's new song, the fans of the musician shared their thoughts on the track on social media. One of the users wrote, "Ok, Jessica Simpson, I see you." Another fan shared, "For me you are one of the best voices of my generation, no joke. I've always loved you."

A netizen went on to react, "That's the spirit! Facing pain head-on is like a mindfulness exercise. It's about acknowledging the feeling, then choosing your response."

Fade is out and available to stream on multiple audio platforms.

