Lee Jung calls V ‘great source of inspiration’, recalls BTS member's viral dance moment where he brings same passion as her

Dancer and choreographer Lee Jung has shared glowing words about BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung). She revealed how the two share a deep creative bond built around their mutual love for dance. The acknowledgement came during a recent interview for the finale of Mnet’s World of Street Woman Fighter. It was held at a café in Seoul’s Yongsan district on July 24, 2025.

When asked about her connection with V, Lee Jung didn’t hold back in expressing her admiration. She noted that their shared passion for dance has created a strong and natural synergy whenever they meet.

Lee Jung praises V’s passion for dance

According to Lee Jung, what makes V stand out among performers is not just his celebrity status or vocal talent, but his genuine love for dance. Despite being primarily recognized as a singer, V’s dedication to the art of movement left a lasting impression on the professional dancer. In her words, “We’re connected through dance. He loves dance as much as I do, so we really connect on that level.”

She remarked that V often pours himself into practice sessions with a level of intensity that rivals her own. Witnessing his commitment pushed her to reevaluate her own standards. “He’s truly humble, and seeing how hard he works, even harder than I do, makes me think, ‘I must never compromise with myself,’” she said.

V is Lee Jung’s source of inspiration

Lee Jung also described V as a “great source of inspiration.” Far from being just a collaborator, she views him as someone who recharges her creatively. “He’s someone I genuinely look up to/a true role model for me, and he gives me a lot of energy,” she shared. Their relationship goes beyond just working together. It’s about shared values, creative respect, and pushing each other to be better artists.

Lee Jung and V’s dance challenges keep going viral

The chemistry between Lee Jung and V has been well documented through several high-energy dance collaborations that consistently go viral online. One of their most talked-about videos was released on June 11, 2025. The duo danced to Finatticz’s Don't Drop That Thun Thun. The TikTok clip instantly trended across platforms, praised for its smooth execution and charismatic energy.

Another clip followed featuring them dancing to WATCHU KNO BOUT ME by GloRilla. It once again showcased their tight coordination and infectious rhythm. Their collaborative streak actually began earlier, in November 2024, while V was still serving in the military. The two had dropped a slick routine to Ludacris’ What’s Your Fantasy? It surprised as well as impressed many fans.

