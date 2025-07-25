Thalaivan Thalaivii Twitter Review: Is Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen’s romantic comedy worth a watch? Read 11 tweets to know

Thalaivan Thalaivii has been one of the most anticipated Tamil romantic comedy films which finally made its way to the big screens on July 25. Directed by Pandiraj, the movie grabbed attention right from the beginning. And now, Twitter seems to be filled with its review as netizens have already watched its first day first show.

Thalaivan Thalaivii Twitter review

Well, a major section of netizens have agreed that Thalaivan Thalaivii is a complete family entertainer. The first half of the film has been up to the mark and the screenplay is tight without any lagging.

Performances by Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen have been appreciated, as the two have delivered powerful roles. The addition of Yogi Babu’s perfect comic timing also elevated the viewing experience of the film.

The element of fun and laughter has been a constant part of the movie right from the beginning, which made it a light-hearted family entertainer enjoyed by all age groups.

Santhosh Narayanan’s musical background has also been lauded since it runs perfectly with the theme and vibe of the film. Pandiraj’s directorial stint was also appreciated for capturing every emotion smoothly.

Coming to the second half of the film, many viewers felt that it was slightly lagging than the first half, with an easy-to-figure-out climax.

More about Thalaivan Thalaivii

Besides Yogi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, the film also stars Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, Myna Nandhini, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saravanan, R.K. Suresh and others.

The film is both written and directed by Pandiraj and is produced under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

