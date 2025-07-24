Inside Ravindra Jadeja’s Rs 10 crore bungalow in Gujarat: Belongs to a Rajput family, features in-house gym and sprawling farmhouse

Ravindra Jadeja doesn't just smash records on the cricket field: he also lives like a king when he’s off it. The Indian all-rounder’s massive four-story bungalow in Jamnagar, Gujarat, feels more like a modern palace than an athlete’s home.

Packed with vintage decor, palace-style doors, and lush green courtyards and grounds, it is no surprise that fans are constantly asking for a peek inside. As per reports, the home is worth around Rs 10 crore and truly combines traditional design with over-the-top luxury.

Advertisement

It’s everything you would expect from someone with royal roots.

Palace doors, plush sofas and false ceilings

Starting with the entrance, Jadeja’s Jamnagar house greets visitors with a carved wooden door so massive, it looks like it belongs in a historical fortress.

Once inside, it only gets fancier. The living spaces feature bold statement chairs, gold-striped decor, and exquisite faux ceilings on nearly every ceiling.

Even the staircase has a royal vibe: all wood balusters and polished banisters, straight out of an old-school drama.

The bungalow’s interiors come with large windows, hardwood floors, and soft corners where the cricketers can sit back and relax.

Despite the old-school feel, the house comes with certain modern protections, such as cameras and digital locks.

The colour scheme captures a mix of creams, browns, and off-whites with occasional gold pops.

It’s classic, but with just enough flash to remind you whose house you’re in.

Advertisement

Where Jadeja works out, unwinds, and keeps his swords

Alongside cricket bats and vintage showpieces, Jadeja’s house also features weaponry—a nod to his sword-fighting hobby and royal lineage.

The massive bungalow also features an in-house gym that helps keeps the royal in tip-top shape.

The garden outside sometimes doubles as a workout or hangout space, and the surrounding greenery makes it feel like a private retreat.

He even has a separate farmhouse nearby, where he keeps four horses and a pool stamped with his initials.

Clearly, the Jadeja house is flashy, personal, and over-the-top in all the best ways.

ALSO READ: Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s ultra-luxury Mumbai homes: From family pujas to coffee breaks in cosy corners