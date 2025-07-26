Did The Kid LAROI Confirm His Breakup With Tate Mcrae? Singer Reveals Current Status of Power Couple

American rapper and singer Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, famously known as the Kid LAROI has been grabbing headlines for his personal life. The Kid LAROI, who has been dating Canadian singer Tate McRae for a while now, has seemingly called it quits with her. He recently revealed the current status of the couple.

Have The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae broken up?

The Kid LAROI recently took to X after a fan claimed that his team was encouraging users to make derogatory posts about Tate McRae. The fan's post featuring lyrics to his song, Hot Girl Problems, said that Tate "fumbled" him. It also had an image of Tate vacationing on a boat, and The Kid LAROI getting into the studio after they broke up.

"So apparently laroi’s team is paying for slander tweets against tate?? this is so pathetic (sic)," read the tweet shared by the fan. To which, the Kid LAROI responded saying, "So y'all know I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever. working to get these removed (sic)."

'We are on good terms', says The Kid LAROI

The Stay singer also attached a screenshot of his conversation with his social media team. One of the lines from the screenshot read, "Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy/whack."

His recent tweet has hinted that The Kid LAROI and Tate Mcrae have moved on in their lives while seemingly confirming their break-up.

All about The Kid LAROI

The Kid LAROI confirmed his relationship with Tate Mcrae in 2024. They collaborated for the song, I Know Love which was a part of the 2025 album, So Close to What. The American singer previously dated TikTok influencer Katarina Deme for three years from 2020 to 2023.

On the work front, the 21-year-old singer is best known for his music collaboration with pop icon, Justin Bieber for the 2021 track, Stay. He has also crooned songs like Without You, Love Again, Too Much, Girls, Night Like This, Thousand Miles, and more.

