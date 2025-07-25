EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty opens up on close bond with Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff: 'Wo unka badappan hai ki…’

Suniel Shetty is currently on the promotional spree of his latest OTT show, Hunter Season 2. The Border actor shared screen with Jackie Shroff, whom he considered his hero. In an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty talked about his close relationship with Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan.

Suniel Shetty calls Jackie Shroff his ‘hero’, Salman Khan a ‘friend’

When the interview mentioned how both Jackie and Salman never shy away from openly mentioning how they used to borrow money and clothes from Suniel Shetty in their initial days, the Hera Pheri 3 actor was quick to interrupt and clarify.

Suniel said, “Nahi Nahi, Dekho wo stars the aur ek star ka kisi dukan me enter karna hi sau logon se zyada publicity thi. Jackie Dada mere hero the, Salman mera dost tha. Wo unka badappan hai ki wo log aisi baatein karte hain.”

He further went on to add that, “Yahi dosti hoti hai, this is what a relationship is all about! Salman Khan ka dukaan me aane ka matlab hi ye tha ki yaar hero hai. Hero ban raha hai, Maine Pyaar Kiya kar raha hai. Hum log tabhi post nahi karte the, warna aaj post kar dete h ki wo meri dukaan pe aaya aur fayda utha lete. Hamne wo kabhi socha hi nahi, humein pata hi nahi. Isliye Salman bhi aaj waise hi hai.”

Suniel Shetty highlights Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan will never say no to him

Shetty further underlined that neither Jackie Shroff nor Salman Khan will ever say no to anything he asks. The actor expressed, “Jackie Dada ko mai phone karun wo kisi cheez ke liye mujhe naa nahi bolenge. Aaj Salman bhi waise hi hai. Anything I ask him, even today I know ki main agar Salman se jaakar kuch bhi kahu…Salman aapko meri film karni hai, wo puchega bhi nahi. He'll do it. Not because Suniel has given me this and that but because of the relationship we share, for the mutual respect that we have for each other and that is it.

