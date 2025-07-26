What was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's biggest regret for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Director says 'I came under pressure...'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal may have broken several box office records after its release, but director Sandeep Reddy Vanga still has some regrets. The film, which also starred Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, went on to become one of the most talked-about films of 2023. But in a recent interview, the director confessed regretting its final cut, which he had to make just a week before the theatrical release.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on editing Animal’s final cut

During a candid chat with Vijay Deverakonda and the director of his upcoming film Kingdom, Gowtam Tinnanuri, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he was pressurized into trimming Animal’s runtime. It was just days before the Ranbir Kapoor starrer’s theatrical release, and he continues to feel the loss of the moments that did not make it to the big screen.

Talking about the entire process, Vanga revealed that the first cut of Animal was 3 hours and 45 minutes long. Later, the next cut, which he found satisfactory, was 3 hours and 30 minutes. But he came under pressure 7 days before the release, and had to edit out 7 minutes.

While the theatrical release of Animal is over 3 hours, Sandeep revealed that after watching the film in theaters for a week, he realized what he had sacrificed in the final few moments that he had to cut. “It was a good cut, but I regret it.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also went on to add that when Animal was about to be released on OTT, he wanted to add the 7 edited minutes in the Netflix version. “Even if I didn’t finish it in 3.45, I finished it in 3.30. But when the film was released on the OTT platform, it was exactly the same length as its theatrical release.”

Animal became a topic of discussion after its release. The film went on to become a turning point for all the actors, including Triptii Dimri, who played a small role. Well, now, the director is working on its sequel Animal Park, and we bet fans cannot wait for more updates.

