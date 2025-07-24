Lakers star LeBron James spotted singing Kendrick lyrics in South France with Savannah, Jeff Bezos and more

LeBron James traded Lakers trade talk for a night out in Cannes, France, this week, turning heads with a sun-soaked celebration that included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his new wife, Lauren Sanchez. Videos circulating on social media show James, his wife Savannah, and business partner Maverick Carter at La Guérite, an oceanfront hotspot he’s frequented before, singing along to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track, ‘Not Like Us.’

South of France celebration goes viral

LeBron, 40, and Savannah James, 38, were captured dancing and lip-syncing to Kendrick Lamar’s sharp lyrics while seated at an open-air restaurant, per the New York Post. At one point in the video, Savannah sipped white wine in one hand and twirled her portable fan in the other.

The clip quickly spread online on July 22, offering fans a rare glimpse of the four-time NBA champion letting loose during a summer getaway.

Bezos and Sanchez join the festivities

As the James couple sang along to the Lamar number, Jeff Bezos was nearby filming his wife, Lauren, as she matched Savannah’s dance moves. The group’s proximity truly showed off the star-powered nature of the gathering.

La Guérite’s oceanfront setting provided the perfect backdrop for the A-list revelry, with James and company soaking in sea breezes and high-energy beats.

Trade rumors on hold as LeBron heeds agent’s advice

LeBron’s offseason choices have been scrutinized ever since he exercised his USD 52.6 million player option for 2025-26. Rumors linking him to potential trade destinations, like Dallas, Golden State, Cleveland, and the Los Angeles Clippers, have also swirled.

His agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN, “I told him to enjoy his summer,” as per the Post. Despite chatter about his future, insiders cited by The Athletic believe James will report to Lakers training camp this fall, ready to focus on basketball once the holiday festivities wrap up.

