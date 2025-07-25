ADOR rejects Min Hee Jin's reinstatement? HYBE label says NewJeans as employees have NO say in who is CEO

The legal standoff between girl group NewJeans and their agency ADOR continues with no agreement in sight. The latest court hearing was held on July 24 at the Seoul Central District Court's 41st Civil Agreement Division. Both sides presented their positions with PowerPoint presentations, final arguments, and an exchange of counterpoints.

Despite the tense atmosphere and extended back-and-forth, there was one surprising development: NewJeans, through their legal team, revealed that the members are not entirely against returning to ADOR. However, that willingness comes with a strict, non-negotiable condition.

NewJeans' condition to return: Restore ADOR to pre-audit state

In a statement that quickly drew attention, NewJeans’ legal representatives clarified the members’ position. While they are open to staying under ADOR, it hinges entirely on the label reverting to the internal state it had before the audit in April 2024.

“It’s not that [the members] absolutely refuse to return to ADOR. If ADOR can be returned to how it was before the audit in April 2024, [they] would be willing to go back,” the legal team stated. “But if that’s not possible, then we hope they will let [the members] go by terminating the contract.”

They were referring to HYBE’s 2024 audit of Min Hee Jin, which ultimately led to her removal from the CEO position at ADOR. This is the clearest condition the group has laid out so far in the ongoing legal dispute over the validity of their exclusive contracts.

ADOR pushes back against NewJeans’ condition

In response, ADOR's legal counsel firmly rejected the group’s stance. They argued that contract termination over internal management decisions is not grounds for nullifying a legally binding agreement.

“The board of directors is the one to decide who will be the CEO. It is not something that a celebrity can demand from a management company,” the agency emphasized. “There is no reason to terminate the contract if such a demand is not met.”

ADOR reiterated that there is no clause in NewJeans’ contracts linking their activities to ex-CEO Min Hee Jin’s leadership. The court acknowledged this point. It stated that the dismissal of Min Hee Jin stemmed from her actions and that her role as producer was never contractually guaranteed.

NewJeans refuses to return to 'changed' ADOR

Despite the court and ADOR’s positions, NewJeans remains firm. They argue that ADOR’s identity has changed dramatically since the departure of Min Hee Jin as CEO. This makes it impossible for them to continue under the current leadership.

“We can't go back because it's no longer the same ADOR that NewJeans trusted and relied on,” their legal team argued. The members insist that it’s not a matter of control or preference, but one of trust and the environment they were initially promised. Without that foundation, they feel there’s no path forward under the current structure.

What’s next: Closed-door mediation

Although no resolution has been reached yet, the court has not given up on finding common ground. A closed-door mediation session has been scheduled for 2:00 PM KST on August 14. Both sides are requested to attend and submit detailed mediation plans.

This session could serve as the final opportunity for reconciliation before the matter proceeds to a verdict. The sentencing date is set for October 30, leaving just over two months for any potential settlement or restructuring.

