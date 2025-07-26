The Fantastic Four First Steps Day 2 India Box Office: Marvel's superhero flick grows by just 40 percent on 1st Saturday after mediocre start

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman and starring Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and others, opened to a mediocre Rs 5.25 crore net at the India box office. The pre-release expectations were for the movie to net Rs 8-9 crore on day 1, but screen sharing issues due to strong holdover competition and new releases, along with the superhero fatigue played a spoil sport.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Grows By 40 Percent On Saturday; Nets Rs 7.35 Crore On Day 2 In India

On day 2, the superhero flick grew by just 40 percent to net Rs 7.35 crore, and that's not a good sign for its legs. The weekend net collections of the movie will be in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore, and Rs 40 crore lifetime is the best it can manage, given that the screen sharing issues will persist even in week 3, with big Bollywood releases like Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of The Fantastic Four: First Steps Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5.25 crore 2 Rs 7.35 crore Total Rs 12.60 crore net in 2 days

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Heads To Be Yet Another Marvel Underwhelmer In India

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be yet another Marvel flick to not do well in Indian theatres this year, after two duds namely Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Marvel doesn't necessarily have to introspect as two out of their three releases have won universal acclaim. It's just that there's a sort of an inertia and it will take a standalone Spiderman film like Spiderman: Brand New Day or Avengers: Doomsday to change everything.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Heads For A USD 230 Million Global Weekend

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' global weekend will be around USD 230 million, setting it up well for a lifetime total of over USD 600 million, and perhaps even USD 700 million.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps In Theatres

