Mahavatar Narsimha Day 2 India Box Office Hindi: Hombale's cinematic epic grows by a shocking 150 percent; Adds Rs 3.35 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films, after a super strong first day where it netted Rs 1.35 crore in Hindi, showed astronomical 140-150 percent growth on day 2. With Rs 3.25 - 3.45 crore net on day 2, the two day cume of the movie stands at Rs 4.70 crore. The movie has not just grown in Hindi but all the other languages that it is playing in, as well.

The Day Wise Hindi Net Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Day Hindi Net Collections 1 Rs 1.35 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore Total Rs 4.70 crore net in 2 days

Mahavatar Narsimha Will Post Its Biggest Single Day Collections On 1st Sunday

On Sunday, Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to register its biggest single day. Based on its trend, the day 3 collections may end up being higher than the sum of the first and the second day. The trend also suggests a sort of a breakout where Monday collections will be well higher than the opening day and also likely first Saturday. It's too early to confirm that the same will happen, but there sure are very visible indications to deduce the same.

In today's day and age, if a film gets the approval of the audience, it trends spectacularly. We saw it last week with Saiyaara, which is putting up identical collections as its first weekend, in its second, and then there of course was Chhaava, which really showed the potential of a well-received religion-based historical epic.

Mahavatar Narsimha Is Acting As A Living Proof That Animated Movies Can Work At The Box Office

The biggest takeaway from Mahavatar Narsimha's run is the acceptance of the audience to watch animated content. Animated films are usually seen as films for children but this movie looks to break that myth. Hopefully, with the success of this movie, there will be an influx of more animated films. Hombale Films itself has a slate of 6 animated films from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, that shall release in the next decade or so.

Animated Films Should Get Mainstream Attention In India

Hollywood's animated films have always got mainstream attention in their home markets, and now China's highest grossing film is also an animated film, Ne Zha 2. Japan has always had a bigger market for animes than the conventional films. It's about time that Indian audiences also jump onto this bandwagon so that there can be more individual voices to tell stories using the animated medium. One doesn't necessarily have to rely upon a hero, to make and sell their films. The story shall do the talking.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

