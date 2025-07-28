Box Office: Saiyaara enters Rs 200 crore club in 9 days flat; 2nd Hindi film of 2025 to do so after Chhaava
Saiyaara has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on the second Saturday at the box office. Previously, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava achieved this milestone in nine days.
Saiyaara has become the talk of the town since its massive theatrical release. It has been flying high at the box office with its historic run. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer, the film entered Rs 100 crore club in four days. Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara has now achieved new milestone at the box office.
Saiyaara crosses Rs 200 crore mark in nine days
Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara entered the Rs 200 crore club at the box office within nine days of its release. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer earned Rs 27 crore on the second Saturday.
The cume collection of Aditya Chopra's production stands at Rs 217 crore net at the box office.
Saiyaara emerges second Hindi film of 2025 to enter the Rs 200 crore club, Chaava remains on top
With the new achievement, Saiyaara has now become the second Hindi film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark this year. Previously, Chhaava entered this club in nine days. Released in February this year, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's all-time blockbuster film still remains on top with a net collection of Rs 270 crore.
|Days
|Saiyaara
|Chhaava
|Day 1
|Rs 21.50 crore
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 26 crore
|Rs 34 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 35.75 crore
|Rs 44 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 23.75 crore
|Rs 23 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 24.50 crore
|Rs 24.5 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 21.50 crore
|Rs 30 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 19 crore
|Rs 21 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 18 crore
|Rs 23 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 27 crore
|Rs 42 crore
|Total
|Rs 217 crore
|Rs 270 crore
Saiyaara In Theatres
