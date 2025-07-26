Did Akshay Kumar FAKE Paresh Rawal fight for Hera Pheri 3? Actor says 'This is publicity...'

2025 generated a surge of excitement among fans when it was officially announced that Hera Pheri is returning with its third instalment. However, everything was thrown into doubt after Paresh Rawal, who plays Baburao in the film, confirmed his departure, citing issues with Khiladi Kumar and the creative team. After fans pleaded with him to return, the news emerged that he was still part of the film, and finally, Kumar has broken his silence on the entire matter.

What did Akshay Kumar say about Paresh Rawal’s exit?

Talking to The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Season 2, Akshay Kumar opened up about the entire fiasco that grabbed the eyeballs. He was asked if Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 was a publicity stunt. To this, the actor who plays Raju replied, “Nahi, yeh publicity stunt nahi hai (No, this is not a publicity stunt.) The things went legal, so when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing.”

Akshay further clarified that now everything is fine, and fans can expect an announcement soon. He confirmed that there were some ups and downs, but also assured that everything is solved and they are back together, and that they have always been together.

This assurance and confirmation have come as a major relief for fans who were heartbroken after Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3. Now, all we can do is sit back, relax and wait for the official announcement.

What did Paresh Rawal say about the controversy?

In a podcast at The Himanshu Mehta Show, a couple of weeks back, Paresh Rawal opened up on the infamous controversy and revealed that everything is now in place.

He said, "Mera yahi hai ki jab cheez itni zyda logon ko bhaati hai toh you need to be extra careful. It is our responsibility to the audience, kyunki audience baithi hai itna pyaar karti hai. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do."

(My point is that when something reaches so many people, you need to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience because the audience is sitting here and loves it so much. You can't take things lightly. Do hard work and deliver.)

