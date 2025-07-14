Eric Stonestreet Thinks Taylor Swift 'Deserves a Great Guy' Like Travis Kelce And He's All in for Their Romance

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet has nothing but praise for his friend Travis Kelce and his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. Speaking to Page Six at the Dexter: Resurrection premiere, Stonestreet said, “Travis is awesome. I’ve known Travis for a long time, and I was so happy for him when they started dating because I know him.”

Advertisement

The Modern Family actor added, “She deserves a great guy, and he’s a great guy.” His words quickly caught the attention of both Swifties and NFL fans, who love hearing good things about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Bad Blood singer.

Why Eric Stonestreet’s words matter

This isn’t just any celebrity comment. Eric Stonestreet is a longtime Kansas City Chiefs supporter and has a real friendship with Kelce. The two connected through their shared love for the Chiefs, and Stonestreet often jokes about his bond with the NFL star.

In fact, the Secret Life of Pets star once FaceTimed Kelce after winning a SAG Award in 2024. This history gives weight to his comments about Swift and Kelce’s romance. Fans see his words as more genuine than the usual Hollywood compliments.

Here’s why fans are loving it

Fans have shared their excitement on social media. Many Swifties agree with Stonestreet’s take that Taylor Swift “deserves a great guy.” One fan wrote, “If Cam from Modern Family says Travis is good, that’s all I need!” Others praised Stonestreet for standing up for his friend and Taylor.

Advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Cruel Summer singer made their relationship public in September 2023. The two first made headlines after Kelce shared on his New Heights podcast that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet. Since then, they’ve been seen together at NFL games, award shows, and most recently, they spent July 4th at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana.

Will Eric Stonestreet attend their wedding?

When asked if he might get an invite to a possible wedding, Stonestreet laughed and said he wasn’t sure about that. He shared that he loves both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce very much and admitted it would be amazing if it happened, but he wouldn’t want to go if it didn’t feel right. He added that he wouldn’t want to force his way in.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift Best Girlfriend in the World to Travis Kelce? NFL Star Has Hilarious Reaction at Golf Tournament