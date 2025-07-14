Rajinikanth pens touching note over veteran star Saroja Devi's demise, calls her 'the great actress'

Veteran star Saroja Devi passed away at the age of 87 on July 14, 2025. After battling with geriatric issues for some time, the acting legend left the world, leaving her everlasting legacy. As the industry mourns her loss, Rajinikanth took to his social media handle to pen a note of condolence for her.

Rajinikanth pens a note of condolence for Saroja Devi

Taking to his social media handle, Rajinikanth penned, “The great actress Saroja Devi, who won the hearts of millions of fans, is no longer with us. May her soul rest in peace. #SarojaDevi.” (translated from Tamil).

Here’s the note penned by Rajinikanth:

Saroja Devi started off her career in Kannada cinema at the age of 17, becoming a household name with her supporting role in Mahakavi Kalidasa. Following her rise in popularity, the actress debuted in Tamil cinema with a dance number in Sivaji Ganesan’s Thangamalai Ragasiyam.

In the 1950s, Saroja Devi became one of the few actresses who appeared in leading roles across languages like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. After she played the lead role alongside MGR in Nadodi Mannan, the pair gave 26 back-to-back hits, including Thirudathe, Paasam, Naan Aanaiyittal, and many more.

Her popularity was so immense that women of that time imitated and tried to copy her hairstyles and sense of dressing.

About Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the lead role for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Coolie. The film, slated to release on August 14, 2025, is said to be an action entertainer with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in supporting roles.

The movie is touted to feature the superstar in a negative-shaded role, with Aamir Khan set to play a massive cameo. Apart from them, Coolie features Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and more in key roles.

The makers of Coolie recently unveiled the second single titled Monica, featuring Soubin and Pooja.

Moving ahead, Rajinikanth is currently involved in the shoot of Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel to 2023’s Jailer will have the actor once again appear as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Nandamuri Balakrishna expected to play an extended cameo.

