Pregnant Rihanna Slays in Brown Gown as She Makes First Red Carpet Appearance with Sons at Smurfs LA Premiere

Rihanna turned the Smurfs premiere into a family affair on July 13 as she walked the blue carpet in Los Angeles with her two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. The singer, who is pregnant with her third child with ASAP Rocky, posed hand-in-hand with her boys at the star-studded event ahead of the film’s July 18 release.

Fashion forward with baby bump

The Diamonds singer made a style statement in a rich chocolate-brown satin gown that highlighted her baby bump. The dress featured a lace-trimmed bodice and a dramatic ball-gown skirt that she paired with a black leather bomber jacket. Rihanna’s hair was swept up into a soft bun, showing off her face and minimal accessories. She wore small earrings and sunglasses to complete her chic maternity style.

RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, who turns 2 on August 1, matched their mom’s vibe in tiny formal suits, as per Parade. The boys wore mini blazers and oversized slacks that mirrored Rihanna’s polished look. Fans loved seeing the brothers together since they rarely appear in public. One of the sweetest moments was when RZA and Riot met Papa Smurf at the event.

Here’s what Rihanna said about family night

Speaking to Extra on the carpet, Rihanna shared, “I’m excited for tonight. Tonight is going to be fun. We get to watch the movie together for the first time. I get to watch it in its full completion. So, that should be interesting.”

When asked how her sons feel about a new sibling, the Fenty Beauty founder said they were 'delighted,' and laughed. Asked if she might be having a baby girl, Rihanna teased, “You’ll have to wait and see,” but added, “I’ve always wanted a girl.” On whether her third child’s name will start with an R like her first two kids, she said, “I mean, of course. It’s tradition at this point.”

The LA premiere came shortly after Rihanna attended her father, Ronald Fenty’s, funeral in Barbados on July 9. Ronald passed away at 70 after battling pancreatic cancer, as per the Daily Mail. Despite their ups and downs, Rihanna remained close to her father and was supported by ASAP Rocky and their sons at the memorial.

Rihanna voices Smurfette in the new Smurfs movie and also contributes to the soundtrack. She first showcased her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala, confirming baby number three.

