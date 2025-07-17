Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh pairing turns real? Don 3 leading lady locked post Kiara Advani's exit

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 is among the most anticipated projects in the Hindi film industry. Back in 2023, Kiara Advani was officially announced to play the female lead. However, the diva had to walk out as she announced her pregnancy. According to recent reports, Kriti Sanon has now been locked to play the leading lady in Don 3.

The Mimi actress will be paired opposite Ranveer Singh, which will be a fresh on-screen pairing for the audience. Reportedly, a statement from the production house has been released which says, "Farhan Akhtar is also preparing for his next directorial venture, Don 3, which is expected to go on the floors in January 2026. The film will feature Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon in leading roles."

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon is replacing Kiara Advani in the movie. The Shershaah actress has recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. After Kiara Advani's exit from Don 3, several leading actresses were in talks with the makers, including Kriti Sanon, Sharvari, and others. However, it is Kriti who got finalized for the role.

Who will play the villain in Don 3?

Social media is buzzing with several names for the role of the main antagonist in Don 3. It is no secret that Vikrant Massey is no longer attached to the project. The makers are currently looking for a suitable actor who can bring their negative side to the table and stand opposite Ranveer Singh in the movie.

The statement further reads, "Casting for the film is underway, with the makers in talks with a top A-list actor to take on the intense antagonist role."

It will be interesting to see who ultimately lands the villain role in Don 3. The movie is reportedly going on the floors in January 2026.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Dhurandhar. The actor shared his action-packed teaser on his birthday, July 6, that took the internet by storm. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Tere Ishk Mein, opposite Dhanush.

