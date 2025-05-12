Anurag Kashyap reveals struggling financially to get his daughter married and how Vijay Sethupathi helped him

Anurag Kashyap has shared screen space with Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in the film Maharaja. Recently, the actor-turned-director opened up about the latter’s significant role in helping get his daughter Aaliyah married when he had run out of funds.

In an interview with The Hindu, Anurag explained that he had been rejecting quite a few South films until he found the perfect script.

Advertisement

He added that it was when he bumped into Vijay Sethupathi at a neighbour’s place that the actor ended up narrating the script of Maharaja to him.

Recalling their conversation, Anurag said, “I kept bumping into Vijay Sethupathi at my neighbour’s place. He told me there’s this amazing script they’ve been trying to get to me. I initially said no. But he helped me find something in Kennedy, so I gave him a ‘Thank You’ card in the film.”

However, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he bagged a role in the film only after explaining to Vijay the need for funding to get his daughter Aaliyah married the following year. The Tamil superstar agreed to help — and the rest is history.

In his words: “I told him, ‘I need to get my daughter married next year, and I don’t think I can afford it.’ And Vijay said, ‘We’ll help you.’ And that’s how Maharaja happened.”

Advertisement

Well, Maharaja indeed turned out to be a major opener in Tamil cinema, earning widespread appreciation and success. The action thriller went on to gross nearly Rs. 200 crores and more worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

In fact, the Vijay Sethupathi–Anurag Kashyap starrer made a significant mark at the Chinese box office as well, performing exceptionally well. Audiences were in for a treat, with theatres overflowing and enthusiastic viewers lining up in large numbers.

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in a private ceremony surrounded by friends and family on December 11, 2024.

The filmmaker was seen as an enthusiastic participant in his daughter’s special day, taking part in all the rituals with sheer joy.

ALSO READ: 33-year-old Kannada comedian Rakesh Poojary passes away at friend’s mehendi ceremony