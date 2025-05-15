Kalki Koechlin reveals unexpected ‘wonderful thing’ she gained after divorcing Anurag Kashyap: ‘I kept seeing...’

Actress Kalki Koechlin has made her mark in the industry with some iconic roles that have a special place in our hearts. Not only her professional life but also her personal life grabbed headlines. She was once dating filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and soon tied the knot but got separated after a few years. Now, the actress opened up on the unexpected ‘wonderful thing’ she got after their divorce and it’s the connection with people that still stays.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Aleena Dissects, Kalki Koechlin opened up on attending Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding after their divorce. She shared that they both have moved on in their lives.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress added that even though she and the filmmaker have been separated, she can’t just cut ties with the people they knew mutually. She further continued that she didn’t just know Anurag by marrying him but also the people connected with him, especially in the industry they belong to.

Kalki further revealed that because of him, she now knows 300-400 more people, and it won’t be possible to cut ties with them immediately after they divorce. Hence, she continues to stay in touch with them.

The Margarita with a Straw star added, “Aaliyah is a part of those people that have been in my life because of Anurag. That’s the wonderful thing you get out of breaking up: there is a whole network of other people you have met because of that person.”



She further shared, "Even if you can’t talk to that person for some time, which happened after we broke up, we did have to give ourselves some boundaries and be like, ‘I don’t want to see you for some time,’ but the others, I kept seeing and that’s normal, I think."

Meanwhile, after Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with Shane Gregoire in December after dating for a while, Kalki took to social media and penned a long note wishing them all the ‘ishq, pyaar and mohabbat’ there is in the entire world. She also shared a series of beautiful pics from their wedding. Aaliyah also reacted to it and wrote, “Love you so much!!!”

For the unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap from his first marriage with Aarti Bajaj.

