Did ASAP Rocky Just Confirm the Gender of His and Rihanna’s Third Baby? Rapper Says 'It Is...'

ASAP Rocky might have just dropped a big hint about baby number three. While attending The Smurfs world premiere in Brussels on Saturday, June 28, the rapper appeared to confirm that he and Rihanna are expecting a baby girl.

ASAP Rocky hints at baby girl on the blue carpet

Rocky was at the premiere to support Rihanna, who voices Smurfette in the upcoming animated film. On the red carpet, Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier asked him directly, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” Rocky smiled and responded, “It is, man, it is.”

Advertisement

He then held up a Smurfette toy for the camera and added, "Right here, right here," as if he was deflecting the question back to the movie. When Frazier pressed, “You know what I’m asking!” Rocky just laughed, leaving fans to wonder if the hint was intentional.

Rihanna shows off baby bump at Smurfs premiere

Rihanna, who is pregnant with the third child, made a stunning appearance on the blue carpet. The Fenty Beauty founder wore a custom light blue Chanel semi-sheer silk chiffon top and skirt. Her outfit, embellished with sequins, crystals, and feathers, highlighted her baby bump. The Smurfs film, where Rihanna plays Smurfette, is set for release on July 18.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky already share two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 22 months. They announced they were expecting baby number three during the 2025 Met Gala in May. A source told PEOPLE the couple is thrilled to be growing their family.

Advertisement

“Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited…they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling,” the insider said. The source added that the couple wants their children close in age so they can grow up with a strong bond. “They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time.”

ALSO READ: Did Ben Affleck Warn Brett Goldstein to 'Get Out' of Jennifer Lopez Romance Before It Gets Serious? Source Reveals Reaction to 'Flirt Fest'