Troll 2 Teaser Unleashed: What to Expect from Nora, Andreas and the Epic New Battles in Ine Marie Wilmann Starrer on Netflix

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Troll 2, the much-anticipated sequel to its 2022 Norwegian monster hit. Directed by Roar Uthaug, the film brings back familiar faces and introduces new ones, while promising bigger trolls, higher stakes, and deeper exploration of Norse mythology.

What does the Troll 2 Netflix teaser show?

The teaser offers dramatic visuals of rumbling mountains, fast-moving military convoys, and massive troll silhouettes stalking through misty landscapes. There are brief shots of ancient symbols and cavernous ruins, suggesting a more adventurous storyline this time around.

Fans get a glimpse of returning leads Nora (Ine Marie Wilmann), Andreas (Kim Falck), and Captain Kris (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen) stepping into action, but they seem to be on different paths than before.

Here's the Troll 2 teaser:

Fan-favorite characters return for round two

The returning trio, Nora, Andreas, and Captain Kris, are back in what director Uthaug calls “their most perilous mission yet,” as per Variety. According to the official synopsis, the group must band together once more when a new, dangerous troll awakens and begins a wave of destruction across Norway.

“I am beyond proud of how audiences around the globe connected with the first Troll film far beyond what we imagined,” said Uthaug. “With the sequel, we are aiming high, expanding the scope, deepening the story, and creating a troll-sized spectacle like you’ve never seen before.”

Ine Marie Wilmann, who returns as palaeontologist Nora, shared her excitement about the sequel: “Diving into the Troll adventure was incredibly fun the first time around. We were amazed by its global success. It is with great respect and excitement that I embarked on creating the sequel.”

Who is the new character joining the adventure?

Joining the cast is newcomer Marion, played by Sara Khorami. While her exact role remains under wraps, the teaser hints she becomes an essential part of the mission, as per Variety. Uthaug said that the viewers might not find the original cast where they would expect them. He added that they are introducing some enchanting new faces that join in on the action.

Uthaug added that fans can expect more than one troll this time: “We are introducing new and even more destructive trolls, and yes, that is plural.”

Troll 2 premieres globally on December 1 on Netflix. The original film set records with over 103 million views, becoming Netflix’s most-watched non-English film. Riding on that success, the creative team has raised the stakes for the sequel.

