Was Orlando Bloom Chatting Up Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti in Venice? Here's All We Know

Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted saying goodbye to Venice on Sunday morning, June 29, after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s extravagant wedding. Bloom, DiCaprio, and Leo’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, boarded a water taxi together as they made their way to the airport. The trio was seen cruising through the Venice canals after a weekend packed with celebrations, including a pajama party to close out the festivities.

Orlando Bloom appears relaxed post Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom seemed to be enjoying his time in Venice following his split from former fiancée Katy Perry. Bloom was seen chatting with Vittoria Ceretti during the water taxi ride, while DiCaprio stayed under the boat’s cover to keep a low profile as per the Daily Mail. The Oscar winner wore a hat, sunglasses, a lightweight black hoodie, gray shorts, and white sneakers to stay out of sight.

Bloom kept his look casual in a fitted T-back T-shirt and tan khakis. He later added an unbuttoned white short-sleeve shirt, pairing it with white sneakers and a black cap. Vittoria looked effortlessly chic in a strappy top or dress with a pearl necklace, straight dark hair, and dark sunglasses.

Here’s who else joined the Venice farewell

Kendall Jenner was also seen with the group. The model kept her look simple with knee-length leggings, a beige tank top, and clear jelly sandals. She carried a brown overnight bag as they headed for their flight.

Orlando Bloom has been embracing single life after nine years with Katy Perry. The former couple share a daughter, Daisy, who is currently with Perry on her The Lifetime Tour as per DailyMail. Bloom also shares a son, Flynn, 14, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

During the wedding festivities, Bloom and his friend Tom Brady were spotted strolling through Venice with Sydney Sweeney. Bloom also exchanged smiles with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. He was even spotted in a cab with Jamie Mizrahi, who was once a stylist for Katy Perry and Meghan Markle. TMZ reported that Bloom, Sweeney, Tom Brady, and members of the Kardashian family partied until late at the Gritti Palace after the wedding reception.

