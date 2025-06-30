4 Tamil, Telugu movies likely to release on Diwali 2025: K-Ramp, Dude and more

Festivals are the best time for families and friends to come together, making it a special occasion. Amid the celebrations, making time for a movie or two is simply perfect.

If you’re looking for major Tamil-Telugu releases likely to hit the theaters for Diwali this year, then here is a list you need to check out.

4 Tamil and Telugu movies releasing for Diwali 2025

1. K-Ramp (Telugu)

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja

Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja Director: Jains Nani

Genre: Romantic Entertainer

K-Ramp starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead role is slated to release for Diwali this year. The Telugu-language movie presented its first look recently, featuring the KA actor in a fun avatar.

Donning a casual look, the poster featured him in front of a blazing heart, indicating its genre. The upcoming film is written and directed by Jains Nani.

2. Dude (Tamil)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini Director: Keerthiswaran

Genre: Romantic Action Comedy

Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens for Diwali this year. The romantic comedy actioner is helmed by Keerthiswaran, the former associate of Sudha Kongara, marking his debut venture.

The cinematic venture bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers features Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead with actors like R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, and many more in key roles.

While more details about the film’s plot are yet to be made, it is expected to be a rom-com with fun action moments.

3. Sardar 2 (Tamil)

Cast: Karthi, SJ Suryah, Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath

Karthi, SJ Suryah, Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath Director: PS Mithran

Genre: Spy Action Thriller

Sardar 2, starring Karthi in the lead role, is expected to release for Diwali 2025. While an official confirmation on the release date is pending, the movie will be a follow-up sequel to the actor’s own blockbuster Sardar (2022).

The first installment of the franchise presented the story of Vijay Prakash, an inspector who is the son of a disgraced former RAW spy, Chandra Bose. With the latter making a return, revealing himself to still be on a mission, the sequel is likely to go ahead with his next mission.

With Karthi in dual roles as father and son, Rajisha Vijayan is set to reprise her role from the first film.

4. Karuppu (Tamil)

Cast: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Sshivada, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu

Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Sshivada, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu Director: RJ Balaji

Genre: Action Entertainer

Suriya is all set to hit the big screens once again this year with the RJ Balaji directorial Karuppu. While an official date is yet to be made, the upcoming film is said to be an action entertainer.

As per rumors, the film narrates the tale of a lawyer who masquerades as a vigilante during the night in a village. However, a confirmation hasn’t been made.

